Year After Year, Appeal Of Belur Math's 'Kumari Puja' Remains The Same

Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) On the occasion of Maha Ashtmai on Tuesday, 'Kumari Puja (worship of girls as Goddess Durga)' was performed at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at Belur in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, with enthusiasm and devotion of the followers of Shri Ramakrsihna Paramhansa, his wife and spiritual consort, Maa Sarada and disciple Swami Vivekanda.

Ardent believers of Swamiji and his philosophy of“Service of God through service of humanity” is the basic reason that the devotional attraction of the Kumari Puja has remained the same year after year, since Swamiji started this ritual at Belur Math in 1901.

According to Jayita Sarkar, an avid believer in Swamiji's philosophy and a teacher of English literature in one of the reputed Kolkata-based schools, the main idea behind Kumari Puja is the expression of respect towards“women-power” and“women-dignity” in society.

“Inspired by the teachings of Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa and blessed by the support of Maa Sarada, Swamiji established Belur Math and said -- 'the unblemished rays out here will enlighten the entire world and will change the pattern of human life.' For me, with the goal of bringing this attitudinal change in human thought process, especially as regards acknowledging women's power, Swamiji started Kumari Puja, where the main idea is worshipping a young girl as the symbol of Matru-Shakti or women's empowerment. For every woman, this occasion is truly special. Every time I am there at Belur Math on the occasion, I am swayed by the spiritual devotion of the thought behind this ritual,” Sarkar said.

According to Sampa Chowdhury, a senior counsel of Calcutta High Court and an avid enthusiast of Swamiji's philosophy, the concept of Kumari Puja also reflects Shri Ramakrishna's spiritual thoughts of viewing the Goddess in every woman.

As per historical records, nine girls were worshipped on the first occasion of Kumari Puja in 1901. Since then, the ritual became an integral part of Durga Asthami Tithi at Belur Math.

On Tuesday, as every year, thousands visited Belur Math and became witnesses to the ritual, which was marked by the same enthusiasm and devotional spiritualism associated with it.

The ritual started around 9 a.m. and ended a little after 10 a.m.

Thousands of followers of the Sanatan Dharma celebrated the Kumari Puja with grandeur at Belur Math. They consider this ritual to be simultaneously the worship of God and the establishment of women's dignity.

On Tuesday, the ritual was performed as per tradition with the message being honouring and acknowledgement of women's power, worship of the“Divine Femininity” and service to humanity.

The monks at the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission performed the rituals. Thousands of devotees attended the puja, coming from faraway places, maintaining the dignity and devotional spiritualism associated with the rituals.

The day will end with the Sandhi Puja, held at the juncture of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, which is regarded as the most sacred moment of the Durga Puja festival. The ritual commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over demons, Chanda and Munda.