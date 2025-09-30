Netanyahu Expresses Regret Over Missile Strike on Doha
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued an official apology to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani following a missile strike on Doha earlier this month that inadvertently resulted in the death of a Qatari serviceman, the White House confirmed on Monday.
The apology came during a rare trilateral phone call with US President Donald Trump present as Netanyahu visited the White House.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his deep regret that Israel’s missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar unintentionally killed a Qatari serviceman," the White House statement read. "He further expressed regret that, in targeting Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future."
In response, Al Thani acknowledged Netanyahu's apology, underscoring Qatar’s commitment to contributing to regional stability. "Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed commitment to the same," the statement added.
The airstrike, which took place on September 9, targeted the leadership of Palestinian group Hamas in Qatar's capital, Doha. The group confirmed that its delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, survived the attack, but several senior members, including al-Hayya's chief of staff, Jihad Lebed, and his son, Hammam al-Hayya, were killed. In addition, three other Hamas aides died, along with a member of Qatar’s internal security force.
The White House went on to reveal that Trump had proposed the establishment of a "trilateral mechanism" to improve coordination, resolve disputes, and strengthen joint efforts to mitigate threats. Trump also stressed his aim to improve Israeli-Qatari relations, which have been strained by past grievances and misunderstandings. "President Trump praised both leaders for their willingness to take steps toward greater cooperation in the interest of peace and security for all," the statement concluded.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry corroborated the Israeli apology, noting that Al Thani thanked Trump for his efforts toward regional peace. Qatar also emphasized its unwavering stance on protecting its sovereignty. "Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar’s absolute rejection of any infringement on its sovereignty, underlining that protecting citizens and residents is a top priority," the statement said.
Qatar reiterated its readiness to engage diplomatically in the ongoing Gaza conflict and expressed support for President Trump’s peace initiative. This diplomatic push aligns with Qatar’s long-standing policy of seeking peaceful solutions to regional crises.
Meanwhile, reports surfaced of a 21-point peace plan presented by Trump during discussions with Arab and Islamic leaders at the UN General Assembly last week. The proposal demands an immediate ceasefire, the release of all Israeli captives within 48 hours, and the creation of international and Palestinian administrative bodies to govern Gaza, excluding Hamas from any political or security roles.
The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, with over 66,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, killed by Israeli airstrikes since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has left the enclave in ruins, with widespread starvation and disease further exacerbating the crisis.
