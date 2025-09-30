Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Minnesota Over Sanctuary Policies


2025-09-30 04:14:13
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit on Monday against Minnesota, its key officials, and local governments over the state's immigration sanctuary policies.

The suit targets the state of Minnesota, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Hennepin County, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt, accusing them of undermining federal immigration enforcement.

"Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement.

Bondi further emphasized that the DOJ would continue to take legal action against jurisdictions that implement sanctuary policies obstructing federal law enforcement.

