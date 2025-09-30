U.S. Attorney General Issues Directive to Curb Violence Against ICE
(MENAFN) U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued an urgent directive to federal law enforcement agencies on Monday, demanding swift action to curb the surge in violence targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.
In a memo sent to the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshals Service, and the Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys, Bondi highlighted a dramatic rise in violent incidents, particularly in Los Angeles and Portland, where attacks have surged by more than 1,000% since January 21 compared to the same timeframe last year.
The memorandum orders key Department of Justice components to deploy officers and agents to safeguard ICE facilities, especially in Portland and Chicago. It also calls for the integration of local law enforcement into a temporary ICE Protection Task Force and pledges to provide financial assistance, training, and technical resources to support both federal and local agencies in securing ICE properties.
Furthermore, the Department of Justice made clear its intention to "arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law every person who aids, abets, or conspires to commit" crimes against ICE, including those involved in "funding, coordination, or planning" these attacks.
