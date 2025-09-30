YouTube Settles Trump Account Suspension Lawsuit for USD24.5M
(MENAFN) YouTube, the popular American video-sharing platform, has agreed to a $24.5 million settlement in response to a lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump over the suspension of his account following the January 2021 Capitol riots. The agreement, reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Monday, marks the conclusion of a series of legal battles initiated by Trump against major social media companies after his departure from office.
The lawsuit, originally filed in 2021, targeted Alphabet-owned YouTube and its then-CEO. This settlement wraps up Trump’s ongoing legal efforts against digital platforms, which included previous agreements with other companies in the industry.
Earlier this year, Meta reached a $25 million settlement, with most of the funds earmarked for Trump’s presidential library. Meanwhile, X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, paid $10 million, a significant portion of which was directed to Trump himself, according to the WSJ report.
Sources familiar with the deal revealed that Google—YouTube’s parent company—was keen on keeping the settlement amount lower than the one paid by Meta.
Court documents indicate that $22 million of the $24.5 million payout from YouTube will be allocated to the nonprofit Trust for the National Mall. The funds are designated to help finance the construction of a ballroom at the White House grounds, modeled after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The White House has confirmed that the $200 million project will be funded by Trump and "other patriot donors."
The remaining amount of the settlement will be distributed to other plaintiffs involved in the case, including the American Conservative Union, as noted in the report.
