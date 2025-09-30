Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wifaq Concludes Premarital Qualification Programme


Doha, Qatar: Family Consulting Centre (Wifaq), one of the centres operating under the Qatar Social Work Foundation, has concluded the 43rd edition of its premarital qualification programme, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower young men and women to build happy, stable marriages and to enhance family awareness through scientific and practical preparation before marriage.

Held over three consecutive days, the program brought together a number of engaged and newly married participants of both genders, who received intensive training across legal, psychological, social, and health-related fields.

The sessions aimed to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to embark on married life with greater awareness and deeper compatibility, through a blend of theoretical content and practical applications delivered by a team of specialists.

In a statement yesterday, Wifaq stressed that the program reflects its commitment to launching innovative initiatives that support the stability of emerging families and reduce early marital disputes by fostering values of compassion, affection, and positive partnership between spouses.

The centre further emphasised that the regular implementation of such programmes translates its vision of strengthening family cohesion and promoting societal stability by empowering young couples with the awareness, knowledge, and skills necessary to establish strong families capable of facing challenges with confidence and responsibility.

