Tarabut Inaugurates Regional Headquarters In Riyadh

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Tarabut, MENA's leading regulated financial technology platform, has inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh. The new headquarters anchors Saudi-focused product development and client delivery, reinforcing Tarabut's role as the technology infrastructure and intelligence layer for open banking in the Kingdom.

The inauguration was attended by distinguished guests from strategic partners including SNB, SAB, Alinma, Bank Aljazira, and GIB alongside Tarabut's board members, and leadership team. Their presence underscored Tarabut's close collaboration with leading Saudi financial institutions and its expanding role in the Kingdom's fintech ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Abdulla Almoayed, Founder and CEO of Tarabut, said:“Saudi Arabia has shown that transformation is not a buzzword, it is a blueprint. Establishing our headquarters in Riyadh is a long-term commitment to the Kingdom, and our pledge to build, to serve, and to grow alongside our regulator, partners, shareholders, and team. I would like to thank the Saudi Central Bank, our partners, and our people – in particular, the outstanding Saudi talent at Tarabut – for being part of this journey as we support the Kingdom's open banking rollout and fintech transformation.”

The Riyadh headquarters will serve as a hub for collaboration and Saudi-focused product development, reflecting Tarabut's long term commitment to the Kingdom. Tarabut has already achieved full connectivity to all major Saudi banks and signed landmark partnerships with institutions including SNB, Alinma Bank, and SAB. With a permanent base in Riyadh, Tarabut will accelerate the adoption of open banking and embedded finance use cases, supporting the sector at a pivotal moment in the rollout of open banking, enabling financial institutions and fintechs to address challenges in financing, credit decisioning, and customer experience, while advancing Saudi Arabia's broader fintech transformation.

About Tarabut

Tarabut is MENA's leading regulated financial technology platform, regulated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain. The company provides secure, compliant API infrastructure that enables financial institutions and digital platforms to deliver seamless, personalised financial experiences, advancing financial inclusion across the region.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink