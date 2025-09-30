WETEX 2025 Welcomes Strong Line-Up Of 68 Local And International Sponsors

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises the 27th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX 2025 has attracted 68 sponsors and 18 partners and supporters. A total of 3,100 companies from 65 countries are taking part in the exhibition, which includes 18 international pavilions and covers an area of 95,000 square metres.

“Our constructive co-operation and strategic partnership with the exhibition's sponsors play a vital role in reinforcing WETEX's global standing and enhancing its impact as a key milestone on the path to a sustainable future,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Premier Sponsor

OMNIYAT Group

Principal Sponsors



Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai

MASDAR

TAQA

Riyadh Cables Group

Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)

Dragon Oil

Siemens – UAE and the Middle East

Siemens Energy ACWA Power

Titanium Sponsors



BinGhatti

DAMAC Properties Dubai Cable Company (DUCAB)

Platinum Sponsors



Jeddah Cables Company, part of the Energya Group

AG Power

Hitachi Energy – UAE

HD Hyundai Electric

Centaur Group

SUNTEN

Tesar SRL Larsen & Toubro

Strategic Sponsors



Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower)

SAP

Gulf Eternit Industries

National Cables Industry

Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group

DANWAY

ARAR Group

Etihad Water and Electricity

Voltamp Energy SAOG

Green Oasis General Contracting Company

Alfanar

Emirates Transformers & Switchgear Limited

Emirates Water and Electricity Company Federal Electricals

Strategic Media Sponsors



Dubai Media

Forbes Middle East

CNBC Arabia Arabian Radio Network

Gold Sponsors



Lucy Middle East

Power Plus Cable Co

Itron

BEST

Emirates Global Aluminium

AASA MIDDLE EAST CONTRACTING CO

Trillium Flow Technologies

Afaq Al Khaleej Engineering Resources

Torishima Service Solutions

GECO Mechanical & Electrical Co

Ellington Properties

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Maetel Instalaciones y Servicios Industriales-SA (Dubai branch)

Ingram Micro Gulf

SOUEAST UAE

Khansaheb Group

S R Intelligent Technologies Consultancy

Fortinet

BINGHALIB GROUP OF COMPANIES

Dubai Taxi Company

GAMA Security Systems

Leadership Roundtable Sponsor PwC Middle East

