WETEX 2025 Welcomes Strong Line-Up Of 68 Local And International Sponsors
Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises the 27th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
WETEX 2025 has attracted 68 sponsors and 18 partners and supporters. A total of 3,100 companies from 65 countries are taking part in the exhibition, which includes 18 international pavilions and covers an area of 95,000 square metres.
“Our constructive co-operation and strategic partnership with the exhibition's sponsors play a vital role in reinforcing WETEX's global standing and enhancing its impact as a key milestone on the path to a sustainable future,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.
Premier Sponsor
-
OMNIYAT Group
Principal Sponsors
-
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai
MASDAR
TAQA
Riyadh Cables Group
Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)
Dragon Oil
Siemens – UAE and the Middle East
Siemens Energy
ACWA Power
Titanium Sponsors
-
BinGhatti
DAMAC Properties
Dubai Cable Company (DUCAB)
Platinum Sponsors
-
Jeddah Cables Company, part of the Energya Group
AG Power
Hitachi Energy – UAE
HD Hyundai Electric
Centaur Group
SUNTEN
Tesar SRL
Larsen & Toubro
Strategic Sponsors
-
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower)
SAP
Gulf Eternit Industries
National Cables Industry
Saeed Juma Al Naboodah Group
DANWAY
ARAR Group
Etihad Water and Electricity
Voltamp Energy SAOG
Green Oasis General Contracting Company
Alfanar
Emirates Transformers & Switchgear Limited
Emirates Water and Electricity Company
Federal Electricals
Strategic Media Sponsors
-
Dubai Media
Forbes Middle East
CNBC Arabia
Arabian Radio Network
Gold Sponsors
-
Lucy Middle East
Power Plus Cable Co
Itron
BEST
Emirates Global Aluminium
AASA MIDDLE EAST CONTRACTING CO
Trillium Flow Technologies
Afaq Al Khaleej Engineering Resources
Torishima Service Solutions
GECO Mechanical & Electrical Co
Ellington Properties
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)
Maetel Instalaciones y Servicios Industriales-SA (Dubai branch)
Ingram Micro Gulf
SOUEAST UAE
Khansaheb Group
S R Intelligent Technologies Consultancy
Fortinet
BINGHALIB GROUP OF COMPANIES
Dubai Taxi Company
GAMA Security Systems
Leadership Roundtable Sponsor
PwC Middle East
