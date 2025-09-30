UBS Criticises Swiss Proposal To Change Capital Adequacy Requirements

Deutsch de UBS kritisiert Vorlage zu Änderung der Eigenmittelverordnung Original Read more: UBS kritisiert Vorlage zu Änderung der Eigenmittelverordnun

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The major bank UBS has criticised a draft amendment to the Federal Capital Adequacy Ordinance in Switzerland. This content was published on September 30, 2025 - 09:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to UBS, the“disproportionate” proposals for the treatment of the bank's own software and deferred tax assets would destroy around $11 billion (CHF8.7 billion) in capital at the Group level. The ordinance requires banks and securities firms to hold sufficient capital to cover risks associated with their business operations

Overall, UBS lacks an in-depth impact assessment of the regulation, according to the consultation response published on Tuesday. In addition, the costs for capital estimated in separate studies are“not in line with reality”. In contrast to the“theoretically derived” costs of 3.2%, the company's own studies arrive at capital costs of around 10%.

