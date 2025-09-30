UBS Criticises Swiss Proposal To Change Capital Adequacy Requirements
According to UBS, the“disproportionate” proposals for the treatment of the bank's own software and deferred tax assets would destroy around $11 billion (CHF8.7 billion) in capital at the Group level. The ordinance requires banks and securities firms to hold sufficient capital to cover risks associated with their business operations
Overall, UBS lacks an in-depth impact assessment of the regulation, according to the consultation response published on Tuesday. In addition, the costs for capital estimated in separate studies are“not in line with reality”. In contrast to the“theoretically derived” costs of 3.2%, the company's own studies arrive at capital costs of around 10%.More More Switzerland outlines stricter too-big-to-fail banking rules
This content was published on Jun 6, 2025 Switzerland plans stricter bank capital adequacy requirements and enhanced supervisor powers.Read more: Switzerland outlines stricter too-big-to-fail banking rule
