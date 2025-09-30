Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UBS Criticises Swiss Proposal To Change Capital Adequacy Requirements

UBS Criticises Swiss Proposal To Change Capital Adequacy Requirements


2025-09-30 04:06:43
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The major bank UBS has criticised a draft amendment to the Federal Capital Adequacy Ordinance in Switzerland. This content was published on September 30, 2025 - 09:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de UBS kritisiert Vorlage zu Änderung der Eigenmittelverordnung Original Read more: UBS kritisiert Vorlage zu Änderung der Eigenmittelverordnun

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to UBS, the“disproportionate” proposals for the treatment of the bank's own software and deferred tax assets would destroy around $11 billion (CHF8.7 billion) in capital at the Group level. The ordinance requires banks and securities firms to hold sufficient capital to cover risks associated with their business operations

Overall, UBS lacks an in-depth impact assessment of the regulation, according to the consultation response published on Tuesday. In addition, the costs for capital estimated in separate studies are“not in line with reality”. In contrast to the“theoretically derived” costs of 3.2%, the company's own studies arrive at capital costs of around 10%.

More More Switzerland outlines stricter too-big-to-fail banking rules

This content was published on Jun 6, 2025 Switzerland plans stricter bank capital adequacy requirements and enhanced supervisor powers.

Read more: Switzerland outlines stricter too-big-to-fail banking rule

MENAFN30092025000210011054ID1110128731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search