Conflict Itself Doesn't Disrupt Harmony, But The Non-Willingness To Resolve It Does: CJI Gavai

The 2nd National Mediation Conference, 2025 was concluded at Bhubaneswar, Orissa which was attended by the dignitaries of Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. The conference was organized by the Advocate General of Odisha.

The session was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India B.R Gavai who, emphasized the need of mediation in justice delivery in the country. He quoted that mediation is not a new concept to the Indian society whether it is panchayats or the freedom struggle.

He emphasized on the importance of Mediation Act, 2023 and stressed upon the role of mediation in faster dispute resolution. He said that mediation must become practice among the people and communities must come together to resolve the disputes amicably. He also pointed that Indian society has always promoted amicable dispute resolution through panchayats.

Justice Gavai also highlighted, the need for a simplified course for common citizens in their regional language to understand the relevance of mediation as faster dispute resolution.

Attorney General of India R Venkataramani pointed the drawbacks of adversarial system of law, which has become inefficient to deliver justice. He also emphasized the need for mediation literacy at law school's level.

Advocate General of Odisha Pitambar Acharya delivered a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the PM calls Indian system a blend of timeless traditions and reforms. He further said the object behind this conference is to promote mediation as a collaborative mechanism to avoid and resolve conflicts so that justice reaches every household, every household without the burden of long drawn and costly legal proceedings,” Acharya said.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Harish Tandon stressed upon the need for ADR mechanism to reduce the over-burdened judiciary and the need of ADR mechanism to reduce it.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said mediation would only work if citizens believed in it. He also said that there is a need for a widespread awareness programme for citizens to understand the importance of pre-litigation mediation.

Justice Surya Kant called Mediation“the future of Justice”, he said dialogue through mediation opens many doors for both the parties.

