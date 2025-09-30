Harmony In Practice: How Tri Vananda Is Shaping The Future Of Living Well

Tri Vananda recently hosted a mini-talk session under the theme of The Future of Living Well: Regeneration and Longevity with Tri Vananda. The session took place in Bangkok at the Dragonfly Summit 2025 at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon. From left to right: Carole Martin Rogès, Chief Marketing Officer, Clinique La Prairie; Kittisak Pattamasaevi, Chief Executive Officer, Montara Hospitality Group; Panjama Laemsuwan, Chief Experience Officer, Montara Hospitality Group.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.