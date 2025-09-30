Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Hosts High-Level Conference on Rohingya Crisis

2025-09-30 04:04:28
(MENAFN) The United Nations is set to convene a major summit in New York on Tuesday to address the deteriorating situation of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

This gathering comes at a time when international aid is declining and the plight of the Rohingya continues to worsen.

Delegates from no fewer than 75 nations and institutions, including top-level officials such as presidents and prime ministers, have confirmed their attendance, according to a release from the office of Bangladesh’s caretaker government leader, Muhammad Yunus.

Currently, Bangladesh shelters nearly 1.3 million Rohingya refugees along its southeastern coastline in Cox’s Bazar.

The vast majority of these individuals fled following a brutal military campaign launched in August 2017.

As noted by Yunus’ office, the past year and a half has seen an additional 150,000 Rohingya escape into Bangladesh, further straining an already critical humanitarian emergency.

Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to deliver remarks during the inaugural session of the event.

Türkiye is set to represent the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Kuwait will speak on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The primary goal of the conference is to assess the current crisis and share insights from the field in order to formulate a holistic, creative, actionable, and time-sensitive strategy for a long-term resolution.

Central to the discussions is the “voluntary, safe, and dignified return” of Rohingya Muslims to their homeland in Myanmar, the statement emphasized.

