UN Hosts High-Level Conference on Rohingya Crisis
(MENAFN) The United Nations is set to convene a major summit in New York on Tuesday to address the deteriorating situation of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.
This gathering comes at a time when international aid is declining and the plight of the Rohingya continues to worsen.
Delegates from no fewer than 75 nations and institutions, including top-level officials such as presidents and prime ministers, have confirmed their attendance, according to a release from the office of Bangladesh’s caretaker government leader, Muhammad Yunus.
Currently, Bangladesh shelters nearly 1.3 million Rohingya refugees along its southeastern coastline in Cox’s Bazar.
The vast majority of these individuals fled following a brutal military campaign launched in August 2017.
As noted by Yunus’ office, the past year and a half has seen an additional 150,000 Rohingya escape into Bangladesh, further straining an already critical humanitarian emergency.
Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to deliver remarks during the inaugural session of the event.
Türkiye is set to represent the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Kuwait will speak on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The primary goal of the conference is to assess the current crisis and share insights from the field in order to formulate a holistic, creative, actionable, and time-sensitive strategy for a long-term resolution.
Central to the discussions is the “voluntary, safe, and dignified return” of Rohingya Muslims to their homeland in Myanmar, the statement emphasized.
This gathering comes at a time when international aid is declining and the plight of the Rohingya continues to worsen.
Delegates from no fewer than 75 nations and institutions, including top-level officials such as presidents and prime ministers, have confirmed their attendance, according to a release from the office of Bangladesh’s caretaker government leader, Muhammad Yunus.
Currently, Bangladesh shelters nearly 1.3 million Rohingya refugees along its southeastern coastline in Cox’s Bazar.
The vast majority of these individuals fled following a brutal military campaign launched in August 2017.
As noted by Yunus’ office, the past year and a half has seen an additional 150,000 Rohingya escape into Bangladesh, further straining an already critical humanitarian emergency.
Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to deliver remarks during the inaugural session of the event.
Türkiye is set to represent the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Kuwait will speak on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The primary goal of the conference is to assess the current crisis and share insights from the field in order to formulate a holistic, creative, actionable, and time-sensitive strategy for a long-term resolution.
Central to the discussions is the “voluntary, safe, and dignified return” of Rohingya Muslims to their homeland in Myanmar, the statement emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment