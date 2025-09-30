Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Zealand Endorses Trump’s Gaza Peace Initiative

2025-09-30 04:03:41
(MENAFN) New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, expressed strong support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently announced strategy aimed at resolving the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

His remarks came following Trump’s unveiling of the proposal during a press event held in Washington alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a recent address delivered at the United Nations General Assembly, Peters emphasized that New Zealand is deeply committed to seeing diplomatic efforts succeed.

He asserted that nations with substantial influence are in the best position to drive meaningful change and accomplish a breakthrough that could serve as a model of "true global leadership."

He reiterated this sentiment in a post shared on the American social media platform X, stating, "New Zealand therefore welcomes the United States’ ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza’ as an example of such global leadership."

His endorsement reflects New Zealand’s hope that major international players can steer the region toward peace.

Peters encouraged all involved factions to make the most of what he described as a critical chance to bring an end to the hostilities, urging them to fully implement the conditions outlined in the U.S. proposal.

"New Zealand wants to see an immediate end to this disastrous conflict," he added, underlining his country’s urgent desire for peace.

On Monday, Trump presented the main components of his ceasefire initiative, which was developed in coordination with Netanyahu.

The plan reportedly calls for the liberation of Israeli hostages and the dismantling of Hamas's military capabilities, as part of a broader effort to de-escalate violence in the region.

