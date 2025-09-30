Global Warming Is Destroying The Historic Lighthouses Of Maine

MENAFN - USA Art News) The World Monuments Fund has recognized unique navigation structures as some of the endangered heritage sites for 2025, highlighting the significant threats they face due to climate change.

The historic lighthouses of Maine, the northernmost state in New England, hold deep meaning for both local residents and the 7.75 million tourists who flock to the area each summer.“There is something magical about lighthouses that stirs the imagination,” says Tara Kelly, executive director of Maine Preservation.“They are romantic, solitary sentinels guarding our shores.”

However, these coastal guardians face severe challenges that have resulted in their inclusion on the World Monuments Fund's list of sites at risk. This designation, issued every two years, is a troubling honor for cultural heritage sites in distress. Bob Trapani Jr., executive director of the American Lighthouse Foundation, emphasizes that while receiving this status brings increased attention, information, and resources to the issue, the biggest hurdle is“inaction” amidst the challenges faced by Maine lighthouses.

Along the 5,600 kilometers of Maine's coastline, 66 historic lighthouses stand, from the southernmost Whaleback Lighthouse in Kittery to the White Lox Mill Lighthouse, which casts its beam across to Canada. The Portland Head Lighthouse, the most famous of these structures, attracts over 1 million tourists annually. Constructed in 1791 under the guidance of George Washington, it helps navigate ships towards New England's second largest cargo port. This iconic landmark, recognized as the world's most photographed lighthouse, encompasses not just the tower but also a two-story keeper's cottage (now a museum), a historic oil house, a fog signal building, and additional auxiliary structures.

These Maine lighthouses are facing dire challenges as a result of climate change. The situation escalated in January 2024, when storms brought unusually high tides and intense winds. Pathways at Portland Head were devastated and the tower door was ripped off its hinges. Trapani, along with Ford Reiche, the owner of Halfway Rock Lighthouse-previously the most distressed lighthouse in the U.S. until restored-assessed numerous lighthouses, uncovering extensive damage. Cracks appeared in brick walls, concrete supports were uprooted, and historic buildings were flooded, destroyed, or even torn from foundations. Additionally, the storm devastated two protective seawalls, providing a stark reminder of the effects of global warming on these endangered heritage sites. Damage to piers, walkways, and boat ramps hindered visitor access and complicated necessary repairs, with total damages estimated at $5.5 million.

Historically, the oversight of these Maine lighthouses has shifted from the federal government to private ownership and non-profit organizations. The importance of lighthouses in coastal communities has evolved; automation has nearly erased the need for lighthouse keepers, and advancements in digital navigation have diminished their role in ensuring maritime safety, leading to a decrease in concern for their upkeep. In the 1990s, the Maine Lighthouse Society began experimenting with new ownership models and adaptive reuse, concepts that gained traction nationwide. However, as we enter the 21st century, these venerable towers, many of which have stood since colonial times, may now be confronting their most severe adversary.“They are at increased risk,” notes Kelly,“given that many are situated very low or are located on islands.”

The outlook is grim. Warming rates in the Gulf of Maine are three times greater than the global average, with predictions indicating that sea levels could rise by 45–90 cm by 2050. Future winter storms are expected to be wetter, windier, and more intense. Last year alone, storms caused $90 million in damages to public infrastructure and severely impacted Maine's working coastline.

According to Trapani, the efforts made over years to preserve these historic lighthouses were undone in mere hours. This realization has sparked a need for new strategies. Together with Maine Preservation, Trapani has nominated the state's lighthouses for inclusion on the World Monuments Fund list, aiming to raise awareness and secure the future of these endangered heritage sites.