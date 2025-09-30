MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Macnica HD publishes Integrated Report on the theme 'Envisioning the Future, Creating the Now'

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Macnica Holdings, Inc. (TSE Prime 3132;“Macnica") is pleased to announce the publication of an integrated report, LIMITLESS 2025, with“Envisioning the Future, Creating the Now” as its theme, available for download at the Company's website.

LIMITLESS 2025:

Macnica publishes an integrated report for a wide range of stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, to convey in an easy-to-understand manner the strategies for realizing its long-term management concept 'Vision 2030', various initiatives for improving corporate value over the medium- to long-term, and various strengths of the Macnica Group.

This year's report takes the phrase from Macnica's Purpose,“Envisioning the Future, Creating the Now”, as its theme. It presents the Company's current initiatives toward realizing Vision 2030, with a particular focus on the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2025–2027). This plan outlines Macnica's ongoing actions to transform into a Services & Solutions company and represents the first step toward its envisioned future. Through this report, we hope readers gain a clearer understanding of the future Macnica is working to shape.

In addition, to eliminate information gaps arising from language differences among our stakeholders, the report has been published simultaneously in both Japanese and English. Going forward, Macnica will continue to proactively disseminate information and enhance corporate value, with the aim of fostering deeper understanding and trust in our company among a broader range of stakeholders.

To commemorate the publication of the report, Macnica will host an interactive IR event,“LIMITLESS Dialogue - Shaping Macnica's Future Together with Investors”, to be live streamed online. The event will feature Kazumasa Hara, Representative Director and President, and Shinichiro Omori, Lead Outside Director; together with distinguished guests: Professor Emeritus Kunio Ito, Director of Hitotsubashi University CFO Education and Research Center, and Yu Shimizu, Representative Director & CIO, Cadira Capital Management. In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, the event will also take live questions from viewers. We look forward to your participation.

Event Overview

Date and Time:

Monday, October 6, 2025

Open: 17:30 / Start: 18:00 / End: 19:00

*Please note that the end time may vary depending on the day's proceedings.

Format:

Online (Live Streaming, Japanese Only)

Participation Fee:

Free

Registration:



Please register via the URL below. Pre-event questions can be submitted through the registration form. After registration, the participation URL will be sent to you by email prior to the event.

Speakers:



Kazumasa Hara, Representative Director and President, Macnica Holdings, Inc.

Shinichiro Omori, Lead Outside Director, Macnica Holdings, Inc.

Kunio Ito, Professor Emeritus, Hitotsubashi University and Director, Hitotsubashi University CFO Education and Research Center Yu Shimizu, Representative Director & CIO, Capital Management Co., Ltd.

Program:



Highlights of LIMITLESS 2025 (Kazumasa Hara)

The Current State of Macnica from an Outside Director's Perspective (Shinichiro Omori)

Macnica's Social Impact Q&A Session (Pre-submitted and live questions will be accepted.) (Note: There will be no explanation of the business model, etc.)

Notes:



The live stream may be unstable depending on network conditions.

Please refrain from recording, taking screenshots, or sharing the participation URL externally. An archived video and Japanese and English transcripts of the event will be posted later on our website.

Macnica Group will continue to explain our business and vision through dialogue with stakeholders and will utilize your valuable feedback in our management to further enhance corporate value.

About Macnica

Macnica (TSE Prime 3132) is a technology trading company, comprehensively handling advanced technologies through core business areas in semiconductors and networking. In addition to its semiconductor and network businesses, which focus on adding value through technical support and sales, Macnica's CPS Solutions business is expanding beyond a traditional trading company framework by developing and selling its own products and services, focusing on six key themes: smart manufacturing, CPS security, smart city/mobility, healthcare, circular economy, and food/agritech.

View our Business Introduction at

Please address any enquiries to:

Macnica

Miyahara, Public Relations Office

E-mail: ...

