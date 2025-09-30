Umony Assembles Powerhouse Advisory Board With Former FCA Chief, Hugging Face Co-Founder And Regulation Luminaries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secures $15M Series A to Scale AI-Powered Communications Compliance for Financial Institutions

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umony , the leading AI-powered Financial Services Communications Compliance platform, today announced the formation of a world-class advisory board that brings together influential voices in regulation, artificial intelligence and enterprise technology. The announcement coincides with the close of a $15 million Series A funding round led by Notion Capital, fueling Umony's mission to help financial institutions detect risk and meet regulatory demands with AI-powered precision.

The new advisory board includes:



Tracey McDermott – former Chief Executive of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Chief Compliance Officer at Standard Chartered Bank

Dr. Thomas Wolf – co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Hugging Face

Sally Dewar – former Director of Risk at the UK FSA and CEO AO Shearman Consulting

Dr. Hemma Lomax – former U.S. SEC Prosecutor and Head of Compliance at Fortune 500 companies

Stephen Sanders – former Chief Compliance Officer at JP Morgan Paul Ford – founder and former CEO of Acin

Together, these advisors bring unmatched expertise to Umony's next phase of growth, guiding strategy across regulatory insight, AI innovation and enterprise scaling.

“Detecting and deterring market abuse or other conduct failures has never been more critical. But the ever increasing volume and complexity of communications continues to highlight the limitations of traditional surveillance” said Tracey McDermott .“Umony's AI-first approach helps firms detect risk in real time - not after the fact. I'm thrilled to support their efforts to bring clarity, control and integrity to financial communications.”

A Platform Built for a New Era of Compliance

As regulators worldwide increase scrutiny - with over $2 billion in fines issued in the past two years for communications failures - Umony's platform helps firms stay ahead. It captures, archives and intelligently analyses communications across mobile, chat, email, voice and video to detect potential misconduct and meet evolving record-keeping requirements.

What sets Umony apart is the fusion of deep regulatory experience with cutting-edge generative AI. Founded in 2017, the company is already trusted by over 100 international banks and many of the world's largest mobile carriers.

Series A Funding to Accelerate Global Growth

The $15 million Series A round - led by Notion Capital with follow-on participation from SeedCamp and Crane Venture Partners and angel investors including Dr. Thomas Wolf - will accelerate Umony's expansion across major financial hubs. The funds will be used to grow the engineering and AI research teams, deepen regulatory product features and scale customer acquisition globally.

“From the start, our mission has been simple: make compliance smarter, faster and future-proof,” said Dean Elwood , founder and CEO of Umony.“With this exceptional advisory board and backing from top-tier investors, we're ready to bring AI-powered compliance to every corner of the financial world.”

About Umony

Umony is the AI-powered platform for secure communications compliance, built for the world's most regulated industries. By automatically capturing and analysing conversations across email, chat, voice, and video, Umony enables financial institutions to proactively detect risk, ensure regulatory adherence and unlock operational insight. With a team of former regulators and technologists, Umony is reshaping the future of digital communications governance.

