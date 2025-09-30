Qatar Affirms Israeli Occupation Seeks To Undermine Chance Of Peace In The Region

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar affirmed that the Israeli occupation is seeking to undermine peace prospects and de-escalation efforts in the region by implementing settlement, colonial, and aggressive plans and policies that pose a threat to peace and security.

This came in a statement by the State of Qatar, delivered by Her Excellency Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah during her participation in the general debate on the situation of human rights in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories, Item 7, within the framework of the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Her Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's welcome of the recent announcement by a number of countries of their official recognition of the sisterly State of Palestine, noting that these recognitions constitute a victory for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and are consistent with international legitimacy, relevant Security Council resolutions, and the New York Declaration on the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Her Excellency stressed the need for recognition of the Palestinian state not to remain ink on paper, calling on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and take effective measures to pressure Israel, the occupying power, to stop the war and crimes of genocide in the Gaza Strip, the forced displacement and starvation of its population, and to allow the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid, as well as to end its occupation of all Palestinian and Arab territories, and to hold accountable all those responsible for the crimes and grave violations committed against the Palestinian people.

