Türkiye Plans Launching Nationwide 5G Network by April
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to fully launch 5G technology across the nation by next April, paving the way for groundbreaking developments in various industries.
This advancement is expected to bring significant enhancements in communication infrastructure and digital capabilities.
The country’s evolution in mobile communications began with the introduction of 1G in 1991.
This was followed by the rollout of 2G in 1994, 3G in 2009, and the more advanced 4.5G in 2016.
Initial steps toward adopting 5G commenced in 2019, and preparations have now reached their final phase.
In August, the minimum frequency thresholds required for the 5G deployment were officially announced.
The combined minimum value of 11 distinct frequency bands was determined to be $2.1 billion.
On August 31, BTK (Türkiye’s Information and Communications Technologies Authority) released the official 5G tender notice, which followed a directive issued by the president.
Preliminary testing of 5G has already taken place in prominent locations, including the stadiums of Türkiye’s leading four football teams, IGA Istanbul Airport, the national parliament in Ankara, and approximately 30 additional venues across the nation.
This state-of-the-art network is anticipated to increase mobile internet speeds by a factor of at least ten compared to the current 4.5G standard. Users can expect much faster downloads, minimal buffering while streaming high-definition content, and improved overall performance.
In addition, the response time between devices—referred to as latency—will be shortened to just a few milliseconds.
This is critical for real-time applications. Furthermore, 5G will be capable of connecting millions of devices simultaneously, making it ideal for innovations such as smart city infrastructure and the Internet of Things.
