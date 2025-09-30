Vibrant Publishers' Public Speaking Essentials Is Now Live On Netgalley For Review
In 13 structured chapters, readers learn how to prepare, refine, and deliver high-impact speeches, analyze and engage audiences, and adapt to any setting—from boardrooms and classrooms to conferences and webinars. The book addresses key skills such as overcoming stage fright, mastering storytelling, structuring speeches for clarity, using body language and voice effectively, and creating presentations that keep audiences engaged.
The book features a complete speech template, chapter-end quizzes for reinforcing learning, personal stories of Ami’s journey from being a shy student to being an award-winning speaker, and an exclusive interview with Mark Brown, 1995 World Champion of Public Speaking. These elements make the book both practical and inspiring.
Designed for professionals, educators, entrepreneurs, and anyone who speaks to inform or influence, the book offers both foundational techniques and advanced methods.
Public Speaking Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley! Read and review it before its release.
About the Author
Ami Ved is a professional communication coach, keynote speaker, and founder of SpeakWithAmee Training and Coaching Company. An ICF CCE-certified trainer with 20+ years of experience, including a decade in China, she has empowered thousands to speak with confidence, clarity, and charisma. Once a shy last-bencher, her journey from multiple job rejections to becoming a LinkedIn Top Voice 2024 inspires professionals worldwide.
About the Self-Learning Management Series
The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.
About Vibrant Publishers LLC
Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.
Title: Public Speaking Essentials You Always Wanted to Know
Publisher: Vibrant Publishers
ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516356
Hardback - 9781636516370
E-Book - 9781636516363
