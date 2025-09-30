A New Beginning: VOOPOO Unveils Brand Refresh At Intertabac 2025, Launching 8Th Anniversary Celebration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 18-20, VOOPOO made a highly impactful appearance at the renowned industry exhibition InterTabac 2025, where it officially launched its comprehensive brand refresh. The event served as a definitive milestone, marking the beginning of a new chapter centered on dynamic innovation and strengthened global community engagement.

Revitalized Exhibition Space Draws Global Attention

The newly designed booth became a vibrant hub, drawing visitors with its modern aesthetics and interactive features. The refreshed space perfectly represented VOOPOO's evolved brand identity, creating memorable experiences for international partners and enthusiasts alike.









VOOPOO showcased its full portfolio, emphasizing significant advancements in vaping technology and user-centric design. The exhibition featured the highly praised new releases, including the powerful DRAG S3 & DRAG X3 Pod Mods, offering a premium cloud-chasing experience, along with innovative additions to the ARGUS and VINCI series.

Feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive: "The new booth design is incredibly eye-catching-so modern and tech-forward." "I just tried the DRAG Series; the flavor is exceptional, and the draw is so smooth."

A Bold New Chapter: The Significance of VOOPOO's Brand Refresh

The highlight of the exhibition was the official launch of VOOPOO's brand refresh, coinciding with its 8th anniversary. This strategic evolution introduces a dynamic visual identity, highlighted by a new, energetic yellow color that reflects VOOPOO's unwavering dedication to passion, vitality, and groundbreaking innovation. The iconic infinity symbol remains, representing VOOPOO's endless pursuit of innovation and commitment to delivering personalized user experiences.





This refresh is complemented by new packaging and an upgraded official website. While the exhibition has concluded, the celebration is just beginning. VOOPOO invites its global community to join the "New VOOPOO, New Beginning " campaign on its revitalized website. This initiative features exclusive anniversary gifts and activities, expressing gratitude for eight years of partnership and heralding the start of an exciting new era.

By unveiling a refreshed identity alongside innovative products at InterTabac 2025, VOOPOO has made a powerful statement about its future direction. The company remains committed to creating smart, personalized experiences for users worldwide, truly embodying the spirit of its infinity symbol.

