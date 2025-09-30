New Book By Nam Nguyen Reveals the Untold Parenting Stories Behind Mozart, Einstein, and Jobs
They were three of the greatest minds in history. But before they transformed the world, they were children.
In Raising Genius: Mozart, Einstein, Jobs, author Nam Nguyen uncovers the hidden parenting stories behind Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Albert Einstein, and Steve Jobs—revealing not only the extraordinary circumstances that shaped their brilliance, but also the steep price their families paid for it.
Readers will walk through candlelit halls in Vienna with Mozart, sit in Einstein’s Bern parlor under his mother’s unrelenting watch, and step into the California garage where Jobs built Apple from scratch. More than biography, this is a gripping narrative of ambition, discipline, and sacrifice—a story of how genius is forged not just by talent, but by family.
• Mozart’s father paraded his son across Europe, turning a child prodigy into a legend at the cost of his health.
• Einstein’s mother demanded persistence and perfection, helping shape a dreamer into the world’s most iconic scientist.
• Steve Jobs’s parents instilled craftsmanship and resilience, only for Jobs himself to falter when fatherhood tested him.
As Nguyen writes, “Mozart gave his body. Einstein gave his family. Jobs gave his daughter.” The world remembers their brilliance. This is the story of the parents who made—and unmade—them.
About the Author
Nam Nguyen is an author, consultant, and father who blends backgrounds in psychology, neuroscience, and business strategy to explore the forces that shape human potential. His previous works include Raising Future Leaders and Perfect Parents Don’t Exist. When he isn’t writing, Nguyen can be found building LEGO cities with his sons or racing through backyard obstacle courses.
Raising Genius: Mozart, Einstein, Jobs is available for pre-order on Amazon.
Book Information:
Raising Genius: Mozart, Einstein, Jobs
By Nam Nguyen
Publisher: Octomind Publishing
Release Date: October 6, 2025
ISBN: 9781069754608
Genre: Nonfiction, History, Biographies
