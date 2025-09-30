21Shares Reduces Fees On Core Bitcoin And Ethereum Etps To 10 Basis Points

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer makes flagship products among the lowest-cost ways to access Bitcoin and Ethereum in Europe

ZURICH, September 30, 2025 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced a fee reduction on its flagship Core Bitcoin ETP (ticker: CBTC) and Core Ethereum ETP (ticker: ETHC). Starting October 1, 2025, both products will carry a management fee of just 10 basis points (0.10%), reduced from the previous 0.21%, making them among the lowest-cost ways to access Bitcoin and Ethereum with institutional-grade backing in Europe. This fee waiver is scheduled for 12 months.

This announcement comes shortly after 21Shares surpassed 50 listed crypto ETPs in Europe, reinforcing its position as the issuer with the broadest and most diverse lineup of physically backed crypto investment products available to investors. 21Shares also recently surpassed $11bn in assets under management (AUM) globally.

The Core series was designed to provide investors with cost-efficient access to the world's two largest cryptoassets. With this fee reduction, 21Shares continues to advance its mission of expanding access to digital assets through transparent, physically backed, and regulated investment vehicles. 21Shares' European products on Bitcoin and Ethereum maintained some of the tightest spreads in the industry throughout 2025, ensuring investors benefit from highly efficient execution alongside reduced fees.

“Our Core series is built for investors who want long-term, cost-effective exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares.“By lowering fees to just 10 basis points, we are making it even easier for European investors to hold the foundational cryptoassets in their portfolios through a regulated and familiar ETP wrapper. This initiative also reflects our strong and ongoing commitment to serving European investors, where we continue to lead with the broadest suite of physically backed crypto ETPs.”

Product Metrics

21Shares Core Bitcoin ETP (CBTC)



Name : 21Shares Core Bitcoin ETP

Ticker : CBTC

ISIN : CH1217952401

Exchange : SIX Swiss Exchange

Currencies : USD, CHF, EUR New Fee : 0.10% (previously 0.21%)

21Shares Core Ethereum Staking ETP (ETHC)



Name : 21Shares Core Ethereum Staking ETP

Ticker : ETHC

ISIN : CH1217952419

Exchange : SIX Swiss Exchange

Currencies : USD, CHF, EUR New Fee : 0.10% (previously 0.21%)





About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, transparent and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit .





