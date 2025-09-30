Anaakhtartm Officially Launches Full Bilingual SEB Edtech Platform A First For The MENA Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AnaAkhtarTM , an innovative bilingual EdTech platform for social, emotional, and behavioral (SEB) development based in the UAE, has officially launched its full version. Following successful pilots, key partnerships, and accreditation, AnaAkhtarTM is now fully deployed - delivering the region's first dedicated platform focused on SEB development to support students' growth beyond academics.

The launch was marked by a founders' meeting at AnaAkhtar's Amman office, attended by Eman Alotaibi, Hussam Talal Ghazzawi, and Eyad Deeb, the co-founders of AnaAkhtarTM.

During the meeting, Omar Abdelhadi, Platform Development Lead, presented the full version of the AnaAkhtarTM platform, showcasing its enhanced bilingual capabilities, unmatched scalability, and deep customization - a platform built with the same level of innovation and impact seen in the world's most valuable EdTech solutions - while celebrating the dedication of the team that made this moment possible.

Eman Alotaibi, CEO & Founder, AnaAkhtarTM, said:“This is more than a launch - it is the moment I carried from idea to vision to reality, a turning point for education in our region. AnaAkhtarTM is not just technology; it is my belief that every child deserves the chance to thrive beyond classrooms and grades. What matters most to me is helping students face the unseen challenges of life - not with magic, but with real tools that build resilience, empathy, and responsible decision-making. I am deeply grateful to our team, whose dedication both on site and behind the scenes has turned this dream into reality. Together, we are building a lasting solution: the first bilingual SEB EdTech of its kind in the MENA region - designed for our children, our future.”

AnaAkhtarTM's full deployment delivers a pioneering bilingual SEB EdTech solution built in the region, for the region. With interactive, proactive, and accredited curricula designed around real-life scenarios - empowering students, engaging parents, guiding counselors, and strengthening entire school communities across the MENA region.

By blending global research with culturally relevant design, AnaAkhtarTM sets a new standard for how schools and institutions across MENA can support student growth - not just academically, but in their social, emotional, and behavioral development.

Hussam Talal Ghazzawi, Co-Founder, AnaAkhtarTM, said:“I am proud of this moment. We have invested not only in a platform but in a vision - one that creates a unique impact for our region and goes far beyond education as we know it. What makes it especially meaningful to me is that AnaAkhtarTM has been carefully tailored to reflect each culture in our region. That cultural relevance is what gives this platform its true meaning and impact.”

Eyad Deeb, Co-Founder, AnaAkhtarTM, said:“This is not just another digital tool. It's a new type of SEB EdTech - one that goes beyond classrooms, beyond grades, and beyond markets. What makes AnaAkhtarTM stand out is that it is both seamless and scalable, designed to grow with institutions and adapt to their needs. It's something bigger: a transformation in how young people across MENA can thrive.”

Built in MENA, for MENA, AnaAkhtarTM is the first bilingual SEB EdTech platform created in the region to serve the region - and today, it stands ready to scale.