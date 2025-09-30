Brazil's Real Firms As Softer Dollar, High Carry Cap USD/BRL Near 5.44
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's real opened Monday steadier, with USD/BRL around 5.44 in early São Paulo trading after a quiet overnight session that saw the dollar soften broadly.
The move tracked a weaker U.S. dollar index at the start of a data-heavy week, as investors leaned toward the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, encouraging modest selling of the greenback on rallies.
Local fundamentals offered a neutral backdrop. Brazil's policy stance remains restrictive and firmly data-dependent, preserving the currency's high carry appeal even as growth indicators point to a cooler domestic cycle.
On the inflation front, incremental relief from fuel adjustments-such as a cut to domestic jet-fuel prices effective today-adds marginal comfort but is not a first-order driver for FX .
Flows were orderly. Equity and dollar-proxy ETFs mirrored the softer dollar tone into the open, while onshore FX volumes were typical for a Monday and lacking a single dominant catalyst.
Dealers described a two-way market, with exporters taking advantage of intraday pops in the dollar and real-money demand emerging near recent highs in USD/BRL .
Technically, the pair remains capped beneath a cluster of medium-term moving averages on the daily chart, where momentum has been weak but not oversold.
On the four-hour view, price action is compressed around short-term averages, with momentum oscillators hovering mid-range-consistent with consolidation rather than a clean trend.
Taken together, the setup favors“sell the rip” behavior toward the daily moving-average band unless the dollar index stages a decisive rebound.
The risk calendar argues for patience. U.S. labor prints later this week could reset Fed expectations and the dollar path; any upside surprise in payrolls or wages would challenge the real's early-week bid.
Domestically, investors continue to monitor fiscal signals and central-bank communication for clues on the duration of tight policy. Bottom line: with the global dollar on the back foot and Brazil's carry still attractive, the real holds a slight tactical edge.
Absent a shock from U.S. data or a sharp shift in local policy tone, USD/BRL is likely to trade range-bound with a downward tilt, as participants sell dollars into strength and wait for clearer direction.
