Argentina's Peso Firms Slightly As Blue-Market Gap Narrows Equities Edge Higher
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Buenos Aires opened with a steadier tone on Tuesday as the wholesale peso traded near 1,356 per dollar and the official retail board hovered around 1,380/1,330.
The blue (parallel) dollar cooled to roughly 1,430/1,410, trimming the premium over the official rate to the mid-single digits from the record spikes seen earlier this month.
The narrower gap suggests immediate FX stress has eased-more a function of intervention and calmer global dollar dynamics than a durable fix to Argentina's reserve constraints.
The U.S. Dollar Index was slightly softer in early trade, removing a bit of external pressure. Stocks were flat to modestly positive after Monday's mixed session: the S&P Merval sat around 1,793,000 (+0.1%).
The overnight narrative was defined by weak sovereign bonds, firmer cash dollar references, and a market still digesting recent capital-control adjustments and political crosswinds.
Winners (prior session, local/ADRs)
Losers (prior session, local/ADRs)
Why it moved
A softer DXY and a visibly narrower blue-official spread underpinned the peso and tempered equity volatility.
Traders also pointed to recent heavy-handed support around the top of the official band that discouraged one-way FX bets, while global risk tone remained cautious ahead of U.S. fiscal headlines and data releases. Local bonds lagged as investors continued to pay up for hard-currency hedges, keeping risk premia elevated.
What the charts say
On USD/ARS, the daily setup shows a retreat from last week's 1,382 high toward the rising trendline, with momentum still negative but stabilizing; on 4-hour frames, the pair is basing above 1,340 with first resistance 1,362–1,365 and supports at 1,340 and 1,318–1,325.
For equities, the Merval 's daily momentum remains subdued (low-40s RSI) but intraday gauges have started to curl up; a break above 1.82–1.85 million would mark improving breadth, while a slip below 1.77–1.78 million risks another leg down.
Big picture
The blue-market premium's pullback signals short-term relief and better liquidity, but without fresh external funding and clearer policy anchors, underlying pressures persist.
Today's path will hinge on whether the peso can hold the mid-1,300s, DXY stays benign, and Buenos Aires flows push the Merval through nearby resistance.
Winners (prior session, local/ADRs)
Aluar (aluminum)
IRSA (real estate)
Ternium (steel)
Cresud (agribusiness/land)
BBVA Argentina (banking)
Losers (prior session, local/ADRs)
Metrogas (utilities)
Central Puerto (power generation)
YPF (energy)
Edenor (utilities)
Pampa Energía (energy)
