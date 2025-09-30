Idli Kadai Movie Offer: Buy 1 Ticket, Get 1 Free Dhanush's Film Rolls Out Deal To Boost Bookings

With Dhanush's self-directed film Idli Kadai releasing tomorrow, a major Buy 1 Get 1 offer has been launched to boost its sluggish ticket sales and attract more moviegoers to theaters.

Dhanush, a versatile talent known for his work as an actor, director, and singer, made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017. He is now gearing up for the release of his fourth directorial venture, Idli Kadai, hitting theaters soon.

Dhanush's fourth directorial film, Idli Kadai, is a rural drama featuring a massive star cast. Co-produced by his home banner Wunderbar Films, the movie is set for a grand theatrical release on October 1, coinciding with the Ayudha Pooja festival.

Unlike his typically low-key promotional style, Dhanush actively toured Tamil Nadu for Idli Kadai. Despite the buzz from pre-release events, the film's ticket bookings remain unexpectedly slow, with only a day left before its grand theatrical release on October 1.

To boost sluggish ticket sales, an online platform has launched a 'Buy One, Get One Free' offer for Idli Kadai. While netizens are poking fun at the move, the film is still expected to perform well at the box office.