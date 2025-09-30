“1.59 Lakh Houses Surveyed In Tumakuru,” Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara On Caste Census 2025

Tumkur: Exactly a week after the Socio-Economic and Education Survey began, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday informed that 1,59,555 (1.59 lakh) houses out of the 7,55,483 (7.55 lakh) in the Tumkur district have been surveyed till now. He said that the caste survey in the district was being carried out "without any worries".

"The survey has already started in the entire state. There are 122,085 blocks in the entire state. We have specially appointed school teachers in those blocks. There are 6,544 blocks in the Tumkur district with 7,55,483 houses, and 1,59,555 have already been completed," Parameshwara said while addressing a press conference here.

The Socio-Economic and Education Survey, popularly known as the caste census or survey, is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. Chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik is heading the commission.

The Karnataka Home Minister stated that authorities have set a target to survey 50,000 houses per day, for which 6,537 people have been appointed to carry out duties in the Tumkur district.

"A target of 50,000 houses has been set for every day. The census is being conducted rapidly, with updates being taken every hour. A total of 6,537 people have been appointed for duty in the district. The social and educational census is being conducted in the district without any worries," Parameshwara said.

On September 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a caste survey initiative aimed at understanding the socio-educational status of the state's population. The survey, led by Madhusudan Naik, along with five members, will cover approximately seven crore people.

The Madhusudan Commission's survey is scheduled to be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025.

The initiative aims to inform policies and interventions addressing social and educational disparities.

In June of this year, Siddaramaiah announced the initiation of a new socio-educational survey, stating that it was necessary to conduct a fresh survey in accordance with the law.

Prior to this, in October 2024, the Karnataka government had decided to establish a one-person commission to provide advice on implementing internal reservation for scheduled castes. A cabinet decision led to the formation of the commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, which was tasked with reviewing the data before making its next decision.

The commission was instructed to submit a report within three months. The decision to establish the commission was made against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's ruling to grant internal reservation to the Scheduled Castes.

