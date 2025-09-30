Kiran James Global Marketing Head Of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Wins Marketing Meister Award At BARC Asia Awards

Kochi | September 25, 2025 – Mr. Kiran James, Global Marketing Head of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., has been honoured with the“Marketing Meister Award” at the Goalfest Conclave 2025, organised by BARC Asia and presented by Herald Global, at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. The recognition celebrates his outstanding contribution to shaping Muthoottu Mini's brand equity and driving innovative campaigns that resonate with customers across India.

Under his leadership, the Company's marketing strategy including the“Small Gold Loan for Your Small Needs” campaign and multilingual brand films garnered significant reach and impact. The campaigns, designed to promote dignity and accessibility in gold lending, strengthened Muthoottu Mini's brand connect with millions of households in rural and semi-urban regions.

Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., said,“This recognition as a Prestigious Rising Brand of India 2025 reflects the growing relevance of gold loans in today's evolving credit landscape. At Muthoottu Mini, we have always believed that financial services must be both inclusive and dignified. This award validates our commitment to enabling millions of Indians, especially in rural and semi-urban markets, to access timely credit that supports their aspirations and growth.”

Adding to this, Mr. P.E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., said,“In a financial ecosystem that is undergoing rapid change, trust and transparency are the true differentiators for NBFCs. This recognition reinforces Muthoottu Mini's position as a customer-first institution with a strong focus on responsible lending and sustainable expansion. We see it as both an honour and a responsibility to continue shaping the gold loan industry with practices that balance growth, governance, and social impact.”

Beyond business, Muthoottu Mini has consistently invested in community development. Its CSR initiatives have impacted thousands of lives, from distributing school kits, umbrellas, and bags to over 25,000 underprivileged children, to supporting farmers with fertilizers and milk containers, and empowering women with sewing machines and bicycles for self-reliance. These initiatives mirror the company's belief that true prosperity is shared prosperity.

Operationally, Muthoottu Mini continues to enhance customer experience through mobile app services, online gold loan repayment, and instant disbursals. As of June 2025, the company operates through 970+ branches across 10 states and 2 union territories, serving over 3 million customers, supported by a workforce of more than 5,500 employees.

About Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd:

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) founded by the visionary Mr M Mathew Muthoottu as the common man's financier in 1921. The business set up by Mr M Mathew Muthoottu to fuel a common man's dream with finance at the right time has today grown into a large NBFC (Incorporated in 1998) with 970+ branches across India. The Company has stayed true to its vision while achieving multi-dimensional growth over the years. Easy access to Gold Loans form the core business of the company. The wide branch network established over the years in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, has made gold loans easily accessible to the common man. To know more please visit: