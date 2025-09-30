Etoro Launches Staking For US Crypto Holders
The update fills a gap for US investors. Before this, eToro barred American users from staking due to rules on securities and income generation. Now, holders can join without moving assets to outside wallets. The firm manages validation to cut risks like penalties for network errors. Rewards hit accounts each month, starting with the first full period after sign-up.Tiered Rewards Boost Yields for Active Traders
eToro ties payouts to its Club program, which sorts users by account size and trades. Bronze members get 45% of yields. Silver takes 55%. Gold claims 65%. Platinum reaches 75%. Platinum+ scores 85%. Diamond users keep 90%. The rest covers platform costs.
This setup favors frequent traders. A Gold user with $10,000 in Solana might earn $130 yearly at current rates, before the tier cut. Figures vary with network performance. For September, Cardano yielded 5% before shares. Users in states like California or New York miss out for now.
The move comes as eToro grows its US footprint. It listed on Nasdaq in May 2025, with shares opening at $69.69. The stock now trades near $41.86, down from that high. Staking adds to features like 24-hour stock trades on blockchain tokens.eToro Staking Fits Broader Push for Network Rewards
Investors eye staking amid ETF talks. Canary Capital filed an update on September 25, 2025, to add rewards to its Solana fund. The SEC form outlines yield sharing via a provider like Marinade. Analysts see approvals by mid-October. This could draw funds to Solana, now at $98 billion market cap.
Ethereum sits at $498 billion. Cardano holds $29 billion. eToro already offers staking on these plus Tron, Polkadot, Cosmos, NEAR and Polygon outside the US. The firm plans more assets soon.
