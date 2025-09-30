Italy's Wedding Tourism Industry Tops €1B

Dhaka: Italy's romantic reputation continues to fuel a booming wedding tourism industry, now worth over €1 billion annually.

In 2024, the country hosted around 15,100 foreign weddings, with couples primarily from the United States, Japan, and India, according to Florence-based research institute Centro Studi Turistici (CST).

Despite global economic uncertainties, the market remains stable heading into 2025. CST researcher Gianfranco Lorenzo, who authored a recent study for Convention Bureau Italia, expects steady demand from Europe and the U.S., and modest growth of 5.5pc–6.5pc from Australia, Canada, India, and the UAE.

By 2026, markets like the U.S. and Japan are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Couples are increasingly seeking personalized experiences, with trends diverging between intimate“micro weddings” and multi-day celebrations-particularly popular among Indian and North American clients.

These extended events often include wine tours, cooking classes, and traditional performances.

Popular wedding destinations include the Amalfi Coast, Lakes Como and Maggiore, Tuscany, and Rome, which remains a top choice for Japanese and Indian couples.

In southern regions like Puglia and Sicily, historic farmhouses and unique experiences-such as tuna fishery tours-are attracting attention.

Average spending ranges from €35,000 to €38,000, covering venues, catering, and accommodations. Weddings are typically held in the shoulder seasons-May, October, and November-offering favorable weather and fewer crowds.

Italy's wedding appeal lies not only in its landscapes but in the immersive, locally rooted experiences it offers.

From“welcome pizza” nights in village squares to olive harvest feasts and vineyard dinners under the stars, organizers are delivering distinctive "Made in Italy" celebrations.

As trends evolve, Italy's mix of heritage, hospitality, and beauty continues to draw couples worldwide. With demand holding steady and experiential weddings on the rise, 2026 may mark a new high for Italy's wedding sector.

