Turkey's Tourism Breaks Records Despite Global Challenges

Dhaka: Turkey's tourism sector continues its strong rebound, reaching new milestones despite global economic uncertainties and seasonal fluctuations.

The country welcomed 56.7 million foreign visitors in 2024, climbing to fourth place worldwide for tourist arrivals, ahead of Italy, according to the UNWTO.

Tourism revenue has surged in 2025, hitting $25.8 billion in the first half-a 7.6pc increase over the same period last year-and officials aim for a record $64 billion by year-end, surpassing 2024's $61.1 billion.

August arrivals reached nearly 7 million, a 2% rise, positioning Turkey for a total of 65 million visitors despite a recent slowdown in Western markets.

Data from TurkStat shows robust growth with $16.3 billion earned in Q2, an 8.4pc rise quarter-on-quarter. Visitors spent an average of $110 per night, with personal spending outpacing package tours, indicating demand for unique experiences.

Popular destinations include Istanbul, Antalya, and Cappadocia, with Istanbul accounting for 35pc of arrivals.

Russians led visitor nationalities with 4.5 million, followed by Germans and British tourists. While Western arrivals have dipped due to inflation and currency strength, visitors from Eastern Europe and the Middle East have helped offset declines.

Tourism officials emphasize diversification and upscale offerings, expanding beyond beaches to include thermal spas and winter sports, aiming to attract high-end travelers and promote sustainability.

“We're building resilience through infrastructure and targeted marketing,” said a ministry official.

Despite a slight 5pc visitor drop in July, the sector recorded a 9pc increase in arrivals in H1 2025. Industry forecasts predict continued growth, with travel revenue expected to reach $11.53 billion this year and a 7.23pc annual rise through 2030.

Turkey's tourism, rooted in rich heritage and enhanced by innovation, is set to remain a leading global destination.

