Frank Okunak Highlights Transformative Impact Of AI On The PR Industry And Staffing

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Veteran executive and advisor Frank Okunak today issued a comprehensive perspective on how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the public relations (PR) industry, from core service delivery to staffing models. Drawing on decades of experience leading and advising communications firms, Okunak emphasized that AI is not simply a new tool, it represents a structural shift in how PR firms operate, compete, and build their teams.

AI as a Disruption, Not Just an Enhancement

According to Frank Okunak, AI has moved far beyond content automation or media monitoring. It now influences client strategy, measurement, and even agency economics.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming PR in the same way spreadsheets transformed finance or digital changed media buying,” Okunak said.“It's not an optional add-on. It is redefining the work itself, the skillsets firms need, and the value clients expect.”

Okunak noted that AI has streamlined traditional tasks like press release drafting, coverage tracking, and social listening, while opening new frontiers in predictive analytics, sentiment modeling, and crisis simulation.

Impact on Staffing and Talent Models

One of the most significant shifts, Frank Okunak observed, is in staffing. AI is reducing demand for entry-level tasks while increasing the premium on strategic, analytical, and creative roles.

“Five years ago, a junior associate might spend hours building clip reports or drafting first-pass content,” Okunak explained.“Today, AI handles that in seconds. That changes the pyramid of staffing in agencies. Firms need fewer task-oriented roles and more talent capable of interpreting insights, advising clients, and connecting communications strategy to business outcomes.”

This shift has profound implications for recruitment, training, and career development in the PR industry.

Opportunities for Efficiency and Growth

While some fear AI will replace jobs, Frank Okunak believes the greater story is opportunity. Agencies that integrate AI effectively can increase efficiency, redirect human capital toward higher-value work, and expand client offerings.

“AI creates capacity,” Okunak said.“The firms that win will be those that reinvest that capacity into deeper strategy, more creativity, and stronger client partnerships. The real danger is not AI itself but failing to adapt to it.”

Challenges and Ethical Questions

Okunak also acknowledged the challenges AI brings. Issues of bias, transparency, and client trust loom large.

“Clients don't just want faster output; they want trustworthy insight,” Frank Okunak emphasized.“If agencies can't explain how AI-derived recommendations are created, credibility suffers. Ethical use of AI is going to be a defining issue for PR leaders.”

He also stressed the importance of maintaining human oversight:“AI can surface data, but judgment, empathy, and reputation management remain uniquely human. We must not lose sight of that balance.”

Implications for CEOs and Agency Leaders

For PR agency CEOs, the rise of AI presents both risk and opportunity. According to Frank Okunak, leadership must focus on three priorities:

Reshaping Staffing Models - Rethink the traditional pyramid and align talent strategies with AI-enabled workflows.Investing in Training - Equip teams with skills in analytics, strategic advisory, and ethical AI use.Redefining Value - Demonstrate to clients that the agency is not just faster with AI but more impactful, insightful, and aligned with business outcomes.

“CEOs who see AI as a cost-saving measure alone are missing the point,” Okunak said.“This is about redefining value for the next decade.”

Positioning the PR Industry for the Future

Frank Okunak framed AI not as a threat but as the next evolution in PR.“We've been here before,” he noted.“Digital media, social platforms, influencer marketing - each wave forced agencies to adapt. AI is no different in that sense, but the scale and speed of change are unprecedented.”

He urged agencies to approach AI with both urgency and responsibility.“The winners will be those who embrace AI, invest in their people, and maintain a relentless focus on trust and integrity.”

About Frank Okunak

Frank Okunak is a senior executive and advisor with deep experience in public relations, digital marketing, and professional services. Formerly CFO and COO of one of the world's largest PR firms, Okunak now advises agencies, startups, and entrepreneurs on growth, finance, and strategy. His work emphasizes leadership accountability, financial discipline, and the responsible adoption of transformative technologies.