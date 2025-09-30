Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of NZ Tour With Wrist Fracture
Melbourne – Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Tuesday ruled out of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured wrist after being hit by a Mitchell Owen straight drive while bowling in the nets in Mount Maunganui.
Sydney Sixers and New South Wales wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been called up as Maxwell's replacement for the series being played from Wednesday at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.
This is a setback for Australia who have also lost Josh Inglis to a calf injury in the build up to the series, leading to the selection of Alex Carey.
The 36-year-old Maxwell, who scored an unbeaten half-century to guide Australia to a T20 series win over South Africa last month, was struck on the right wrist while bowling in the nets.
Maxwell will return to Australia and see a specialist over the coming days.
