Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of NZ Tour With Wrist Fracture

Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of NZ Tour With Wrist Fracture


2025-09-30 03:12:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Photo Credit-Internet

Melbourne – Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Tuesday ruled out of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured wrist after being hit by a Mitchell Owen straight drive while bowling in the nets in Mount Maunganui.

Sydney Sixers and New South Wales wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been called up as Maxwell's replacement for the series being played from Wednesday at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

This is a setback for Australia who have also lost Josh Inglis to a calf injury in the build up to the series, leading to the selection of Alex Carey.

The 36-year-old Maxwell, who scored an unbeaten half-century to guide Australia to a T20 series win over South Africa last month, was struck on the right wrist while bowling in the nets.

Maxwell will return to Australia and see a specialist over the coming days.

MENAFN30092025000215011059ID1110128560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search