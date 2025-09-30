Five Players Released From National Football Team Camp

Photo Credit-Internet

New Delhi – Indian men's football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Tuesday released five players, including Jithin MS and Manvir Singh (jr), from the preparatory camp in the lead up to the AFC Asian Cup qualifier matches against Singapore.

“Defender Asheer Akhtar, forwards Jithin and Manvir Singh (jr), Mohammed Aimen, who play on the wing, and midfielder Vibin Mohanan have been released from the camp,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on its social media handle.

This comes a day after talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri and his two Bengaluru FC team-mates - Rahul Bheke and Roshan Singh Naorem - joined the preparatory camp in Bengaluru.

With the joining of the trio, the total number of players who have reported to the camp has risen to 28.

Jamil had named 30 probables for the camp ahead of India's crucial Asian Cup qualifying round matches against Singapore on October 9 (away) and October 14 (home).

But the camp began on September 20 with only 18 players as 14, including Chhetri, were not released by three clubs.