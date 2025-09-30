Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Internet Blackout Hits Afghanistan As Taliban Enforce 'Morality' Crackdown

2025-09-30 03:12:18
Representational Pic

Islamabad- An internet blackout hit Afghanistan on Monday, with local media reporting a potential nationwide cut of fiber-optic services as part of a Taliban crackdown on immorality.

It's the first time Afghanistan has experienced a shutdown of this kind since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

Earlier this month, several provinces lost their fiber-optic connections after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree banning the service to prevent immorality.

On Monday, internet-access advocacy group Netblocks said that live metrics showed connectivity in Afghanistan had“collapsed” to 14 per cent of ordinary levels, with a near-total nationwide telecoms disruption in effect.

“The incident is likely to severely limit the public's ability to contact the outside world,” the group added.

