Leh Curfew Eased, Security Tightened Army Reviews Preparedness

Leh - Authorities in Ladakh announced a four-hour relaxation in the week-long curfew imposed in Leh town, even as heavy security deployment continues following last week's violent clashes that claimed four lives. Meanwhile, the Army's Northern Commander reviewed operational preparedness of troops in the Union Territory, underscoring the tense situation in the region.

The curfew, in force since September 24, was eased on Tuesday from 10 am to 2 pm to allow residents access to essentials. Shops dealing in groceries, vegetables, hardware, and other essential services were directed to open, officials said.

A police official added that further relaxation would depend on how the situation unfolds. On Monday, restrictions were briefly eased for two hours after the last rites of four victims, including a retired Army personnel, were completed.

“Barring the violence last Wednesday, there has been no untoward incident. Police and paramilitary forces remain deployed in strength, maintaining strict vigil in sensitive areas,” the official noted.

Administration Appeals for Calm

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been holding daily high-level security reviews. On Monday, he appealed to citizens to remain peaceful, describing unity and harmony as“the cornerstone of development.”

“I urge all sections of society to not fall prey to the designs of anti-social and anti-national elements. The administration stands firmly with the people and will ensure their safety, dignity, and progress,” Gupta said.

He praised residents for showing restraint and pledged to address grievances through dialogue. The LG also instructed officials to step up intelligence gathering, community engagement, and quick resolution of public concerns to build trust between people and the administration.