WR Trading Launches Free Simulator With Live Market Data

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - WR Trading has announced the release of its new WR Trading Simulator-a browser-based tool that lets users practice trading live markets using virtual money. With no sign-up, no downloads, and no cost, the simulator is designed to help both beginner and experienced traders sharpen their skills risk-free. It's available now at wrtrading/simulator .







wrtrading

A Professional Trading Environment with Zero Financial Risk

The WR Trading Simulator is a high-performance, browser-based simulator that mirrors real trading conditions-without exposing users to real financial risk. Built for speed, accuracy, and accessibility, the tool allows anyone to practice trading with live market data across forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

No Account Needed. No Restrictions. Just Pure Simulated Trading.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of professional platforms, the WR Trading Simulator includes:



Real-time price data and variable spreads from 0.2 pips.

Support for market, limit, stop, and stop-limit orders.

TradingView-powered charts and indicators.

Leverage options up to 1:500. Mobile and desktop browser compatibility.

"We built the WR Trading Simulator to help traders get serious about practice," said Andre Witzel, Trader & Founder of WR Trading. "This isn't a game or a demo account with training wheels. It's a place to work on execution, strategy, and timing under real market conditions, without risking a single dollar."

Whether scalping on a 1-minute chart or testing swing trade setups, the simulator is structured to reflect the challenges of real trading. From execution slippage to spread variation during volatile sessions, the tool provides full control and accurate feedback for decision-making improvement.

Key Features Built for Real-world Trading

The WR Trading Simulator was built to give traders full access to real market tools without the usual friction. Here's what makes it different:



Zero-Cost Access: No trial periods, subscriptions, or paywalls.

Guest Mode Trading: Launch the simulator instantly without registering.

Multi-Market Simulation: Trade across five asset classes with full control.

Detailed Trade Analysis: Track performance, test strategies, and build trading discipline. Save Progress Anytime: Optionally create an account to store trade history and settings.

"We wanted to remove all the barriers," added Witzel. "No sign-ups. No logins. Just a clean, professional-grade trading environment that anyone can use, whether a trader is brand new to the markets or preparing to go live with real capital."

Experienced traders can use it to rehearse setups, validate system performance, and test new market conditions. The no-login mode stays active for three weeks, giving users time to come back and build on previous sessions without interruption.

It's built for traders who want real practice, not just pretend trades. Access the simulator now at wrtrading/simulator .

About WR Trading

WR Trading is an independent trading education and tools provider dedicated to building practical, high-value resources for traders. From mentorship programs to professional-grade simulators, WR Trading is committed to helping traders of all levels improve execution, strategy, and confidence in real-world markets.

For more information, contact the team at WR Trading below:

Andre Witzel

Email: ...

Follow WR Trading on social media for the latest updates and insights:

Website | YouTube | TikTok | X | LinkedIn

---

All Trades Are Simulated. This Is Not Live Trading. WR Trading Is Not a Broker.

The WR Trading Simulator is for virtual trading only. WR Trading is not a broker and does not accept client funds. All account balances represent virtual funds (demo accounts). The information on this page is provided for educational purposes only. By creating an account, statistics can be saved.

Please note that results may differ from actual market performance, as no real execution occurs on this platform. Live prices may vary from those offered by brokers or other real-time data sources.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Arc Digitech Private Limited