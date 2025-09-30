CIS Games: Seven Sports Competitions To Take Place

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Seven sports competitions will take place on September 30 as part of the third CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In the game of chovqan, the Azerbaijani national team will face Kuwait in its second match of Group A.

The match will take place at Shaki City Stadium and will start at 12:30. In the first round, our national team won 4-0 against Kyrgyzstan.

Badminton competitions will begin at the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex. Meanwhile, the next medals in skeet shooting will be awarded at the Gabala Shooting Center.

Swimming and volleyball competitions will take place at the Ganja Sports Palace, taekwondo in Mingachevir, and boxing in Yevlakh.

Note that Azerbaijan is currently in second place in the overall standings with 5 gold, 17 silver, and 16 bronze medals. Russia leads the standings with 49 medals (34 gold, 8 silver, 7 bronze).

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.