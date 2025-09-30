Azerbaijan Drafts Roadmap For Future Energy System Through New Climate Plan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is preparing a new climate plan - its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) - which will serve as a roadmap for building the country's future energy system, COP29 President and Special Envoy of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Change Mukhtar Babayev said during his speech at Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Azernews reports.

According to Babayev, the new framework envisions an energy system that will be cleaner, smarter, and more resilient.

“It outlines how we will diversify beyond oil and gas, how we will scale up renewable energy, and how we will integrate energy efficiency and innovation into our economy,” he emphasized.

Babayev stressed that NDCs are both international commitments under the Paris Agreement and national priorities for Azerbaijan.

“These documents are the cornerstones of the global fight against climate change. At the same time, they provide a 'green light' for green investments, define timelines and targets, identify national priority sectors, and demonstrate the government's commitment to concrete action,” he added.