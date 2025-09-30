ADB Revises Growth Forecast For Azerbaijan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its growth outlook for Azerbaijan, projecting the economy to expand by 2.4 percent in 2025 and 2 percent in 2026, Azernews informs, citing the latest report of the Bank.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%