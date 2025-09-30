Second Day Of Baku Climate Action Week Kicks Off
The second day of the Baku Climate Action Week has begun, bringing together senior Azerbaijani officials and international participants to discuss the country's clean energy transition and climate resilience, Azernews reports.
Speakers at the event include COP29 President and Special Envoy of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Change Mukhtar Babayev, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Rena Humbatova, and other officials.
The agenda highlights Azerbaijan's potential in solar energy, offshore wind power, blue and green hydrogen production, and geothermal resources. Participants are also set to explore ways of strengthening climate resilience through international cooperation and advancing corporate sustainability as part of the legacy of COP29 under the theme“From Pledges to Action.”
