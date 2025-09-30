Russian Forces Suffer 970 Casualties, Lose Helicopter In Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel losses, Russia's military has lost a total of 11,222 tanks (including 4 in the past day), 23,291 armored combat vehicles (+1), 33,311 artillery systems (+27), 1,505 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,224 air defense systems, 427 aircraft, 346 helicopters (+1), 65,303 tactical-level UAVs (+301), 3,790 cruise missiles, 28 warships and boats, 1 submarine, 63,241 vehicles and fuel tanks (+90), and 3,979 units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated as new data becomes available.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian drone operators from the 59th Separate Assault Brigade, known as the“Steppe Predators,” destroyed a Russian Mi-8 transport and combat helicopter near Kotliarivka using an FPV drone.