Russian Forces Suffer 970 Casualties, Lose Helicopter In Ukraine Over Past Day

Russian Forces Suffer 970 Casualties, Lose Helicopter In Ukraine Over Past Day


2025-09-30 03:08:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

In addition to personnel losses, Russia's military has lost a total of 11,222 tanks (including 4 in the past day), 23,291 armored combat vehicles (+1), 33,311 artillery systems (+27), 1,505 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,224 air defense systems, 427 aircraft, 346 helicopters (+1), 65,303 tactical-level UAVs (+301), 3,790 cruise missiles, 28 warships and boats, 1 submarine, 63,241 vehicles and fuel tanks (+90), and 3,979 units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated as new data becomes available.

Read also: Ukrainian forces target Russian Msta-B and Giatsint -B in Kramatorsk sector

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian drone operators from the 59th Separate Assault Brigade, known as the“Steppe Predators,” destroyed a Russian Mi-8 transport and combat helicopter near Kotliarivka using an FPV drone.

