Zaporizhzhia Region Hit By 553 Russian Strikes In One Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The strikes included four air raids targeting Veselianka, Zaliznychne, and Novoselivka. A total of 382 drones of various types-mostly FPV-hit areas including Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, Chervonodniprovka, Mykhailivka, Huliaipole, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Russian forces also launched five MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Poltavka, and 162 artillery strikes on Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Russian drone strike kills couple and their two children inregion

Authorities received 57 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure. No civilian casualties were reported, Fedorov noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 49 people were injured in a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia on September 28.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA