War Update: 176 Clashes On Frontline, AFU Repel 56 Assaults In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an update on Facebook , describing the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 30.

The enemy carried out 51 air strikes, dropping 104 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians carried out 4,463 shellings, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,531 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region, Novoselivka and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Lvove and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as one Russian artillery unit.

Over the past day, 20 combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped nine guided bombs, and fired 181 times, including eight times with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russians stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk and Kamianka four times.

Three Russian attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector. Defense Forces repelled assaults near Radkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break through the defenses in the areas of Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three Russian attacks near Serebrianka and toward Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked twice toward Minkivka and Kostyantynivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Ivanopil, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka in the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 56 Russian assaults in the areas of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Dachne, and toward Pokrovsk, Balagan, and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian troops carried out 37 attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Hrushivske, Oleksiivka, Zaporizhzhia, Berezove, Novomykolaivka, and toward Novopavlivka and Novohryhorivka.

Six clashes were observed in the Huliaipole sector in the Poltavka area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Three combat engagements took place in the Orikhiv sector. The enemy attempted to advance near Stepove, Kamianske, and toward Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of Russian offensive groups forming.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army lost 970 servicemen and a helicopter in the war against Ukraine yesterday.

Photo: AFU General Staff