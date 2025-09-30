Russian Drones Injure Woman And Cause Damage In Kyiv Region
“Another nighttime enemy drone attack on the Kyiv region. Air Defense Forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down,” the report said.
According to the Regional Military Administration, a woman born in 1950 was injured as a result of the enemy attack in the Brovary district. She suffered an acute stress reaction and a hypertensive crisis. All necessary medical assistance was provided on site.
A private residential house, farm buildings, and a car were also damaged.
As noted by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, no critical infrastructure facilities were hit.Read also: Russian forces suffer 970 casualties, lose helicopter in Ukraine over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and four others were injured in the Kherson regio over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment