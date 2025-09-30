Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Injure Woman And Cause Damage In Kyiv Region

2025-09-30 03:07:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

“Another nighttime enemy drone attack on the Kyiv region. Air Defense Forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down,” the report said.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a woman born in 1950 was injured as a result of the enemy attack in the Brovary district. She suffered an acute stress reaction and a hypertensive crisis. All necessary medical assistance was provided on site.

A private residential house, farm buildings, and a car were also damaged.

As noted by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, no critical infrastructure facilities were hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and four others were injured in the Kherson regio over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression.

MENAFN30092025000193011044ID1110128506

