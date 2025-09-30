Netanyahu Apologizes To Qatar Over Doha Airstrike, Pledges No Repeat Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for the recent airstrike on Doha , which killed Qatari national Badr al-Dosari.

According to the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Netanyahu conveyed the apology in a phone call to the Qatari Prime Minister during his meeting with the U.S. President.

The Israeli premier assured that Qatar's sovereignty would not be targeted again. The U.S. President also gave guarantees that Israel would refrain from any future aggression against Qatar.

“Netanyahu apologized for the Doha strike and pledged not to repeat such attacks,” the Ministry said in its statement, adding that Qatar welcomed the assurances but stressed that any violation of its sovereignty remains unacceptable. It reaffirmed that the safety of its citizens and residents is the country's top priority.

The statement further underlined that crises can only be resolved through diplomatic means.

The September 9 strike targeted what Israel claimed was the central office of Hamas in the Qatari capital.

The attack killed five Hamas members, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, and a Qatari security officer. Hamas said the strike aimed to eliminate its central leadership, though all top figures survived.