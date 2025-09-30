Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Wanted Militants Killed In Separate Operations In South Waziristan And Lakki Marwat

2025-09-30 03:07:40
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

Security forces killed two wanted militants in separate operations in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials confirmed on Monday.

In South Waziristan's Birmal tehsil, police reported that a key commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Qari Hussain, was killed during an exchange of fire.

According to officials, the slain militant was involved in multiple serious crimes, including attacks on security forces, extortion, kidnappings, and targeted killings.

Meanwhile, in Lakki Marwat's Wanda Amir area, police and local armed groups jointly conducted an operation that resulted in the killing of another militant.

Police said the encounter took place within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station after a tip-off. The militant, identified as Hikmatullah, was wanted by both the police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in several cases.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nazir Khan stated that Elite Force commandos, supported by armored vehicles, also took part in the operation. He emphasized that joint efforts between police and the public would continue until the district is completely rid of terrorism.

