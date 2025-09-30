Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan And Singapore Come To Terms On Transport Safety Co-Op

Kazakhstan And Singapore Come To Terms On Transport Safety Co-Op


2025-09-30 03:07:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. On the sidelines of the 42nd ICAO Assembly, Kazakhstan and Singapore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in transport safety investigations, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Commitee of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed by Timur Tlegenov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to ICAO, and representatives of Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB).

The agreement establishes cooperation between the two countries' investigation authorities in aviation, rail, and maritime transport, with a focus on personnel training, information sharing, and exchanging investigative experience.

Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport Saltanat Tompiyeva emphasized that the legal framework, including the open skies regime, provides a solid basis for expanding cooperation.

“Our airlines are considering opening direct flights. We would be happy to welcome Singaporean air carriers to utilize the open skies regime,” she said.

Permanent Secretary of Transport of Singapore Lau Pit Meng noted that the signed memorandum marks the first step toward closer collaboration:“We will expand our cooperation to other areas later.”

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to building a modern transport accident investigation system in line with ICAO standards, with the new partnership viewed as an important milestone.

MENAFN30092025000187011040ID1110128503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search