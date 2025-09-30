Kazakhstan And Singapore Come To Terms On Transport Safety Co-Op
The document was signed by Timur Tlegenov, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to ICAO, and representatives of Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB).
The agreement establishes cooperation between the two countries' investigation authorities in aviation, rail, and maritime transport, with a focus on personnel training, information sharing, and exchanging investigative experience.
Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport Saltanat Tompiyeva emphasized that the legal framework, including the open skies regime, provides a solid basis for expanding cooperation.
“Our airlines are considering opening direct flights. We would be happy to welcome Singaporean air carriers to utilize the open skies regime,” she said.
Permanent Secretary of Transport of Singapore Lau Pit Meng noted that the signed memorandum marks the first step toward closer collaboration:“We will expand our cooperation to other areas later.”
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to building a modern transport accident investigation system in line with ICAO standards, with the new partnership viewed as an important milestone.
