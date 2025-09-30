Azerbaijan's Baku Sets Scene For Second Day Of Climate Action Week (PHOTO)
The event will see speeches of COP29 President, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency Rana Humbatova, and other officials.
The event will discuss topics such as exploring Azerbaijan's potential in solar energy, offshore wind energy, blue and green hydrogen production, and geothermal energy; increasing climate resilience through international cooperation; and from promises to action: advancing the COP29 legacy through corporate sustainability.
In 2024, the COP29 Presidency successfully held the first“Baku Climate Action Week” in partnership with London as a similar event to mobilize the whole society ahead of COP29 in November 2024.
Will be updated
