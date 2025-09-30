Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry Diving Into Discussions On 2026-2028 Industry Accord
The meeting, chaired by Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, brought together executives of KazMunayGas and QazaqGaz, representatives of the KAZENERGY Association, and trade union leaders to form a unified position on the new three-year document.
The existing contractual framework governing workforce dynamics
within these pivotal sectors is set to reach its termination point
at the conclusion of 2025. The proactive initiation of discussions
is designed to facilitate a framework of predictability and
stability within the sector. A collaborative consortium comprising
over 100 stakeholders from various corporate entities and labor
organizations has successfully achieved alignment on the majority
of the provisions outlined in the preliminary draft.
Compensation determination frameworks continue to be the most contentious topic currently under deliberation. Minister Akkenzhenov articulated that the Ministry's function is to facilitate a framework for synergistic discourse, striving to harmonize the dichotomy between fiscal imperatives and the socio-economic aspirations of the workforce.
Subsequent to the convening, the stakeholders reached a consensus to persist in addressing unresolved matters within the Industry Commission on Social Partnership to ensure the timely finalization of the accord.
