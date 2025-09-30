Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry Diving Into Discussions On 2026-2028 Industry Accord

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has launched discussions on the draft Industry Agreement on Social Partnership in the oil and gas, oil refining, and petrochemical sectors for 2026–2028, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting, chaired by Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, brought together executives of KazMunayGas and QazaqGaz, representatives of the KAZENERGY Association, and trade union leaders to form a unified position on the new three-year document.

The existing contractual framework governing workforce dynamics within these pivotal sectors is set to reach its termination point at the conclusion of 2025. The proactive initiation of discussions is designed to facilitate a framework of predictability and stability within the sector. A collaborative consortium comprising over 100 stakeholders from various corporate entities and labor organizations has successfully achieved alignment on the majority of the provisions outlined in the preliminary draft.



Compensation determination frameworks continue to be the most contentious topic currently under deliberation. Minister Akkenzhenov articulated that the Ministry's function is to facilitate a framework for synergistic discourse, striving to harmonize the dichotomy between fiscal imperatives and the socio-economic aspirations of the workforce.



Subsequent to the convening, the stakeholders reached a consensus to persist in addressing unresolved matters within the Industry Commission on Social Partnership to ensure the timely finalization of the accord.